North Korea expels Japanese man who had been detained

Posted On Sun. Aug 26th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

TOKYO (AP) — North Korea has expelled a Japanese tourist who had been detained by authorities on unspecified charges, the official Korean Central News Agency said late Sunday.

A two-sentence report said that Tomoyuki Sugimoto had been “kept under control” for questioning about “his crime.” It did not say what he had been accused of.

Authorities decided “to leniently condone him” and expel him on the principle of humanitarianism, the North Korean news agency said.

The Japanese government confirmed about two weeks ago that it was looking into reports that one of its citizens was being held. It has not identified him by name.

Japan’s Kyodo News service, citing a government source, said the man was believed to be a videographer and may have been suspected of shooting video of a military facility while on a group tour to Nampo, a western port city.

The government had sought his release through the North Korean embassy in Beijing, Kyodo said. Japan does not have diplomatic relations with North Korea.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company