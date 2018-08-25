Zimbabwe opposition rejects ruling and ‘false’ inauguration

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader says he respectfully rejects the court ruling upholding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s narrow election win and he calls the inauguration planned for Sunday “false.”

Nelson Chamisa spoke a day after the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected opposition claims of vote-rigging and said it did not bring “sufficient and credible evidence.”

Chamisa now says “we have the right to peaceful protest” and that other routes will be pursued.

He also says the opposition had reached out to Mnangagwa for dialogue but the president did not respond. Mnangagwa shortly after the ruling said on Twitter to Chamisa that “my door is open and my arms are outstretched.”

Last month’s election was seen as a chance to move on from Robert Mugabe’s repressive 37-year-rule. Now Chamisa alleges “a new persecution.”

