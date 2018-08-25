Seoul regrets delay in Pompeo trip, agrees on joint efforts

Posted On Sat. Aug 25th, 2018
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has called the U.S. decision to call off a trip to North Korea by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “unfortunate” but says it’s most important for the allies to pursue “substantial progress” on denuclearization.

The statement by the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Saturday came hours after President Donald Trump directed Pompeo to delay his trip because of what he saw as a lack of progress on nuclear disarmament talks with the North.

Trump also accused China for its supposed lack of support in U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons and missiles.

The ministry says South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa spoke with Pompeo over the phone and they pledged joint efforts to keep the momentum of dialogue alive.

