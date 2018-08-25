Fire at hot springs hotel in northeast Chinese city kills 18

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Sat. Aug 25th, 2018
BEIJING (AP) — At least 18 people were killed in a fire at a resort hotel in China’s northeastern city of Harbin early Saturday, the state news agency said.

The disaster added to a string of deadly blazes that have plagued China despite official efforts to improve public safety over the past two decades.

Rescue work at the hotel in Harbin’s Sun Island resort area was underway, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said the cause was under investigation and gave no information about injuries or other details.

The ruling Communist Party has tried to improve fire safety following fatal accidents at hotels, shopping malls and apartment buildings. But the country still suffers major fires.

In November, a fire blamed on faulty wiring at a Beijing apartment building killed 19 people.

A 2010 blaze at a Shanghai apartment tower killed at least 58 people. Authorities blamed sparks from a welder’s torch.

