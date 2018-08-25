MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cruise ship rescues 3 men in lifeboat in the North Sea

Posted On Sat. Aug 25th, 2018
LONDON (AP) — An Associated Press journalist onboard the Pacific Princess cruise ship says it turned around in the North Sea to rescue three men in a lifeboat who had sent up a flare.

Diana Heidgerd said the captain announced that the ship, which was heading back to Dover after an eight-day cruise around the British Isles, was changing its course to rescue the men, who were floating in a black lifeboat with an orange cover.

She said the rescue took place late Saturday afternoon in 6-foot (1.83-meter) seas off the coast of Norwich. Authorities on the ship maneuvered close to the lifeboat and pulled the men aboard.

Ship authorities would not comment on the identities or condition of the rescued men but said the U.K. coast guard had been notified.

