MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Turkey warns against Syrian govt offensive on Idlib

Posted On Fri. Aug 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MOSCOW (AP) — Turkey’s Foreign Minister has warned against a possible Syrian government offensive on the last remaining opposition stronghold.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was in Moscow on Friday for talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, said that Russia and Turkey should work to separate opposition groups from “terrorists” in the northwestern province of Idlib. He warned against an offensive there, saying that it will cause a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

Lavrov, however, indicated that Moscow is losing patience with the militants, who often target government positions from there.

Russia is a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey supports some of the opposition groups along its border with Syria. Turkey, Russia and Iran have mediated cease-fire deals in several areas in Syria, including Idlib.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company