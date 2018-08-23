The Latest: Australian ruling party meeting to choose new PM

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Australia’s political leadership turmoil (all times local):

Noon

Members of Australia’s conservative Liberal Party are meeting at Parliament House to choose a new prime minister.

Beleaguered Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull demanded the names of his party’s lawmakers who wanted him to go before allowing the meeting. It started around midday Friday after the 43 signatures were verified.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is among the favorites and would be Australia’s second female prime minister. Other favorites include Treasurer Scott Morrison and the only declared challenger Peter Dutton, a former Cabinet minister.

___

10 a.m.

Australia appears set to get its sixth change of prime minister in 11 years, which would continue an era of extraordinary political instability.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is among the favorites and would be Australia’s second female prime minister.

Other favorites include Treasurer Scott Morrison and the only declared challenger Peter Dutton, a former cabinet minister.

Dutton supporter Mathias Cormann says he is confident that the meeting of lawmakers in the conservative Liberal Party will go ahead. A complication had been finding 43 lawmakers to sign a petition demanding a change of leader.

Beleaguered Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull demanded the signatures as proof that most of his government had lost faith in him.

Turnbull won’t contest the leadership ballot.

