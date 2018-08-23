Rights guarantor boards migrant ship blocked in Italian port

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
ROME (AP) — A delegation from Italy’s guarantor of personal rights office has boarded a coast guard ship in a Sicilian port with 150 migrants stuck aboard for days, after the Italian interior minister vowed none will set foot on Italian soil.

The Diciotti rescued about 190 migrants in the Mediterranean on Aug. 16 and quickly evacuated some for health problems. On Wednesday, 27 unaccompanied minors, all teenagers, were allowed to disembark in the port of Catania, Sicily, after a juvenile court judge’s appeal.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday was sticking to his stance that no adult illegal migrant would disembark.

RAI state radio said food was delivered to the Italian coast guard vessel, signaling Italy would keep waiting for other European Union nations to take the asylum-seekers, most of them Eritreans.

