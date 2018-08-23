Netanyahu visits Lithuania, first Israeli PM ever

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to arrive in the Baltics for a two-day visit during which he will meet his Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian counterparts, local officials and the Jewish community.

Netanyahu, making the first visit to Lithuania by an Israeli prime minister, will be met Thursday by Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius.

Netanyahu who faces corruption allegations at home, has roots in Lithuania — his mother’s parents lived in Seduva, a village in the central part of the former Soviet republic.

More than 90 percent of Lithuania’s 240,000 Jews were killed during World War II. The role Lithuanian soldiers played in that is sensitive, as the country mainly views itself as a victim of Nazi and Soviet occupations.

