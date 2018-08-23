Irish church’s fall from grace haunts pope’s Ireland trip

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
BLESSINGTON, Ireland (AP) — When St. John Paul II visited Ireland in 1979, the Catholic Church wielded such power that homosexuality, divorce, abortion and contraception were barely talked about, much less condoned. Catholic bishops had advised the authors of the republic’s constitution and still held sway.

Today, as Pope Francis prepares to visit, the Catholic Church enjoys no such influence.

As once-isolated Ireland experienced secularism and an economic boom that opened it to the world, the church largely lost its centrality in Irish life.

Then the church — while still maintaining a hold on education and health care in Ireland — lost its moral credibility following revelations of widespread sexual abuse of children in its churches, physical torture of youngsters in its schools and the humiliation of women in its workhouses.

Winfield reported from Rome. Leo Enright contributed from Blessington.

