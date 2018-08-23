Husband: British woman freed temporarily from Iranian prison

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been allowed to leave an Iranian prison for three days, her husband said Thursday.

Richard Ratcliffe says his wife was released from Evin prison and has been reunited in Iran with her 4-year-old daughter Gabriella. He says Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyer is hopeful the period of release can be extended.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a holiday with her toddler daughter in April 2016. Iranian authorities accused her of plotting against the government. Her family denies this, saying she was in Iran to visit family.

A former employee of the BBC World Service Trust, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was working for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency.

Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was heavily criticized last year after he claimed Zaghari-Ratcliffe was “teaching people journalism” when she was arrested. Although Johnson later corrected himself, Iranian state television highlighted his comments as justification for imprisoning her.

There was no immediate response from Iran’s judiciary or its state-run media to her release Thursday. However, officials rarely comment on such furloughs, especially when they involve people with Western ties.

As recently as May, Zaghari-Ratcliffe learned that she faced a new charge of “spreading propaganda against the regime,” her husband said. It remains unclear if that threatened charge remains in play.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release also comes as London is considering repaying Tehran some 400 million British pounds from a pre-1979 arms deal.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company