Zimbabwe court to hear opposition party’s election challenge

Posted On Wed. Aug 22nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday is set to hear the main opposition party’s challenge to the results of last month’s historic presidential election.

The opposition claims the vote had “gross mathematical errors.” It seeks a fresh election or a declaration that its candidate Nelson Chamisa is the winner of the July 30 vote.

Zimbabwe’s electoral commission has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa narrowly won with 50.8 percent of the vote, avoiding a runoff. Chamisa received 44.3 percent.

The election was the first after the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe. Many hoped the peaceful vote launched a new era but two days later six people were killed when the military swept into the capital to disperse opposition protesters.

Western election observers and diplomats condemned the “excessive” use of force.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company