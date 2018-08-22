Arts festivals say visa rules stop artists from visiting UK

Posted On Wed. Aug 22nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — Leaders of several major arts festivals say complex and inflexible visa rules are deterring international artists from coming to Britain.

This summer the WOMAD world music festival and the Edinburgh International Book Festival have both complained that several invited performers have been denied visas. Last month, WOMAD founder Peter Gabriel said Britain risked becoming “a white-breaded Brexited flatland … losing the will to welcome the world.”

In a letter to the Guardian newspaper Wednesday, directors of events including WOMAD, the Hay literary festivals, and the Manchester International Festival said the “lengthy, opaque and costly” visa application process was deterring artists from visiting Britain.

They urged the government to make the process cheaper and more flexible, saying “these refusals directly reduce U.K. audiences’ opportunities to see and engage with international artists.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company