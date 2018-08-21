Strong quake rocks Venezuela; buildings evacuated in capital

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude of Tuesday’s quake at 7.3 and said it had a depth of 76 miles (123 kilometers). Its epicenter was 12 miles (20 kilometers) northwest of Yaguaraparo, Venezuela.

The quake was felt as far away as Colombia’s capital and in the Venezuelan capital office workers evacuated buildings and people fled homes.

Comments

comments