El Salvador, Taiwan break ties, further isolating Asian isle

Posted On Mon. Aug 20th, 2018
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says it is breaking off diplomatic ties with El Salvador because the Central American country plans to defect to rival Beijing. The move is the latest blow to the self-ruled island that China has been trying to isolate on the global stage.

The break in ties means Taiwan is recognized as a sovereign nation by only 17 mainly small, developing countries.

Earlier this year, the West African nation of Burkina Faso and the Dominican Republic broke ties with Taiwan and resumed or established diplomatic relations with China.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Tuesday condemned what he called China’s “dollar diplomacy” campaign of luring away Taiwan’s allies with promises of vast financial aid and investment.

