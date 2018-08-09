MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Judge halts deportation, threatens Sessions with contempt

Posted On Thu. Aug 9th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has halted a deportation in progress and threatened to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt if the mother and daughter aren’t returned to the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of Washington learned Thursday that the two were on a plane headed to Central America. He said any delay in bringing them back would be intolerable.

The judge said Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen should argue why they shouldn’t be held in contempt of court if they failed to comply.

The woman — identified in court as Carmen — is a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed this week against the administration by the American Civil Liberties Union over efforts to prevent immigrants from seeking asylum due to domestic and gang violence in their home countries.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

Fostoria's Weekend Edition for Sat. Aug. 11th

The RT Weekend 8/11

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company