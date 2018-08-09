20,000 still without aid on quake-hit Indonesian island

BANGSAL, Indonesia (AP) — The Indonesian Red Cross says it’s focusing its Lombok earthquake relief efforts on an estimated 20,000 people in remote areas in the north of the island where aid still has not reached.

Spokesman Arifin Hadi says the tens of thousands people left homeless by Sunday’s magnitude 7.0 quake need clean water and tarpaulins most of all. He says the agency has sent 20 water trucks to five remote areas, including one village of about 1,200 households.

He says, “People are always saying they need water and tarps.” He also says they’re continuing to look for people with untreated injuries.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency says at least 131 people have died but other agencies are giving higher much higher figures. The disaster agency says the higher figures are unverified.

