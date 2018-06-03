Italy: Right-wing leader says new govt won’t undo gay unions

Posted On Sun. Jun 3rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ROME (AP) — The leader of the right-wing party that is sharing power in Italy insists that undoing laws allowing same-sex civil unions and abortion aren’t on the agenda of the new government.

League leader Matteo Salvini gave those assurances after Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana said that families headed by gay couples don’t legally exist in Italy. League member Fontana defined “natural” families as ones in which children have a mother and a father.

A lawmaker from the 5-Star Movement, which is governing in a coalition with the League, called the minister’s comments not “opportune.” The vice president of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies, Maria Edera Spadoni, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that the coalition’s two populist partners have “very different sensibilities.”

Italy enacted same-sex civil unions under center-left leadership in 2016.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company