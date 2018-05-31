Egypt foreign minister meets Jordan, PA officials in Cairo

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
CAIRO (AP) — Foreign ministers and chiefs of intelligence from Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority are meeting in Cairo to discuss the latest violent escalations between Israelis and Palestinians.

Thursday’s meeting comes after a cease-fire between the Palestinians and Israelis was reached a day earlier to end the largest flare-up of violence between the two sides since a 2014 war.

The fighting, which took place throughout Tuesday and continued overnight, saw Palestinian militants firing scores of rockets and mortars into Israel, and Israel carrying out dozens of airstrikes in the Gaza strip.

The violence comes at a tense time along the frontier. Over 110 Palestinians, many of them unarmed protesters, were killed by Israeli fire in weekly protests that began March 30, aimed at lifting an Israeli and Egyptian blockade of Gaza.

