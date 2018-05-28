Palestinian leader leaves hospital after weeklong stay

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been discharged from a West Bank hospital after his latest health scare.

Abbas was released on Monday, more than a week after he was hospitalized for fever and pneumonia. The lengthy stay has drawn new attention to the 83-year-old Palestinian leader’s health problems and his refusal to name a deputy or a successor.

Abbas was hospitalized on May 20 with a fever, just days after undergoing ear surgery. Palestinian officials said he had pneumonia and was on a respirator, receiving antibiotics intravenously.

Abbas’ allies have insisted he is in good health, but his release was repeatedly pushed back.

