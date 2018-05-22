German court rejects call for Puigdemont to be rearrested

Posted On Tue. May 22nd, 2018
BERLIN (AP) — A German court has rejected a request from prosecutors to take former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont back into custody pending a decision on whether he is extradited to Spain.

Puigdemont was detained by German police March 25 after crossing the border from Denmark. Spain had issued a European arrest warrant and extradition on charges of rebellion and misuse of public funds — charges that stem from an unauthorized referendum last year on Catalonia’s independence from Spain.

He was released April 6 after a court said it appeared he can’t be extradited for rebellion, but prosecutors in Schleswig said Tuesday that new information provided by Spanish authorities suggests that would be possible. They called for Puigdemont to be rearrested.

A state court in the northern town rejected the request.

