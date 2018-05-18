Turkey urges Muslim nations to stand with Palestine

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey has called on Muslim nations to stand united for Palestine and to work to stop countries joining the United States in relocating their Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday that the “illegal” U.S. decision encouraged Israel to “massacre innocent Palestinians in cold blood.”

Turkey called an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, or OIC, after Israeli forces killed dozens of people in Gaza earlier this week.

Addressing the morning session of the OIC in Istanbul, Cavusoglu said “we must prevent other countries from following the U.S. example.”

Cavusoglu also said “precautions” must be taken within the grouping after some nations voted against, abstained or did not show up at a December vote for a U.N. motion against Washington’s decision.

