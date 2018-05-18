Italian populists hold 2 days of votes on possible platform

Posted On Fri. May 18th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has opened voting by its members on a program with the right-wing League party that could clear the way to Italy’s first populist government.

Luigi Di Maio, the 5-Star leader, assured his voters Friday that they would find the money to pay for social programs and tax cuts both through investments and upcoming negotiations in Brussels on the European Union’s seven-year budget cycle

Five-Star members are voting online, while backers of the League will vote Saturday in city and town centers. Di Maio and League leader Matteo Salvini are to present their program and minister list, including a premier candidate, to Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Monday.

The program includes a minimum salary for struggling Italians and the introduction of a flat tax.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company