MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Greece: 2nd Turkish officer to be freed after fleeing coup

Posted On Tue. May 8th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 8, 2018 1:01 PM EDT

Greece: 2nd Turkish officer to be freed after fleeing coup

BC-EU–Greece-Turkey

<!–

–>

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek asylum committee and a magistrate have approved the release from custody of a second serviceman who fled Turkey in a military helicopter to seek asylum in Greece hours after a failed coup attempt in 2016.

Tuesday’s decision marks the second release order granted in the past two weeks for members of the group of eight Turkish officers whose applications are being considered on an individual basis.

The issue has further strained Greek-Turkish relations. Ankara has demanded the men’s extradition to stand trial for alleged participation in the coup plot against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Greek judges, however, ruled that they would not get a fair trial in Turkey.

Comments

comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

Parade Royal Weddings to Remember!

Royal Weddings to Remember | Parade

RT Weekend Edition May 5th.

RT Weekend Edition 5/5

Weekend-Edition April 21st

RT Weekend Edition 4/21

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company