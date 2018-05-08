MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

52 hospitalized in apparent school poisoning in Ukraine

Posted On Tue. May 8th, 2018
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Authorities in Ukraine are investigating an outbreak of sickness believed to be a poisoning that sent 50 students and two teachers to the hospital in the city of Cherkasy.

A spokeswoman for the emergencies ministry, Olga Kozak, told The Associated Press that 11 of the children were in moderately serious condition while the other children and the teachers were in satisfactory condition.

The Tuesday outbreak at the school 190 kilometers (110 miles) south of the capital of Kiev caused some students to lose consciousness.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groisman has flown to the city to direct the medical investigation.

This story has been corrected to show that the style of the city name is Cherkasy, not Cherkassy.

