MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

The Latest: FBI corrects Comey testimony on Clinton aide

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Huma Abedin is seen in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A person familiar with the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server says Abedin did not forward “hundreds and thousands” of emails to her husband’s laptop, as FBI Director James Comey testified to Congress. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on FBI Director James Comey’s statements on Clinton email investigation (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

The FBI has sent a letter to Congress correcting the record on Director James Comey’s testimony on Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton.

In a letter Tuesday, the FBI says Comey misspoke when he said Abedin had forwarded “hundreds and thousands” of emails to the laptop of her husband, former Rep. Anthony Weiner.

The FBI says only a small number of the emails found on the laptop were a result of forwarding. Most occurred as a backup from other electronic devices.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company