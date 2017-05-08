French presidency for Macron; name change for far-right

French far-right presidential candidate Marine le Pen delivers a speech, Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Paris. French voters elected centrist Emmanuel Macron as the country’s youngest president ever on Sunday, delivering a resounding victory to the unabashedly pro-European former investment banker and strengthening France’s place as a central pillar of the European Union. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

PARIS (AP) — France’s far-right National Front party is gearing up for a name change — but not a makeover of its ideas — after its decisive loss to centrist Emmanuel Macron.

In interviews Monday, the campaign director for Marine Le Pen, David Rachline, said the party founded by her father would get a new name as bait to pull in more supporters in France. Macron won the presidency with 66 percent of votes cast for a candidate. But a high number of blank or spoiled votes and unusually low turnout are signs of an electorate dissatisfied with its choices.

Legislative elections next month will determine wither Macron can cobble together a governing majority.

Rachline said Le Pen will lead the opposition to Macron.

