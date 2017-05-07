82 freed Chibok schoolgirls arrive in capital

FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 file photo released by the Nigeria State House, Chibok schoolgirls recently freed from Islamic extremist captivity are seen during a meeting with Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, Nigeria. Large numbers of Chibok schoolgirls seized three years ago by Boko Haram have been freed in exchange for detained suspects with the extremist group, Nigeria’s government announced early Sunday, May 7, 2017 in the largest release negotiated yet in the battle to save nearly 300 girls whose mass abduction exposed the mounting threat posed by the Islamic State-linked fighters. After the initial release of 21 Chibok girls in October, the government denied making an exchange or paying ransom. (Sunday Aghaeze/Nigeria State House via AP, File)

(AP) — A Nigerian official says the 82 freed Chibok girls are now in the capital and will meet with the president.

Femi Adesina, s?pecial adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, said the newly released schoolgirls arrived at the Abuja airport Sunday and were met by Chief of Staff Alhaji Abba Kyari.

Comments

comments