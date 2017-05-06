‘Oh, the humanity!’ Hindenburg anniversary, broadcast marked

FILE – In this May 6, 1937 file photo, the German dirigible Hindenburg crashes to earth in flames after exploding at the U.S. Naval Station in Lakehurst, N.J. Only one person is left of the 62 passengers and crew who survived when the Hindenburg burst into flames 80 years ago Saturday, May 6, 2017. Werner Doehner was 8 years old when he boarded the zeppelin with his parents and older siblings after their vacation to Germany in 1937. The 88-year-old now living in Parachute, Colo., tells The Associated Press that the airship pitched as it tried to land in New Jersey and that “suddenly the air was on fire.” (AP Photo/Murray Becker, File)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — It’s been 80 years since the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey.

People plan to gather at the crash site Saturday to lay a wreath in memory of the 35 people aboard and the one person on the ground who died.

The Navy Lakehurst Historical Society on Friday played newsreels of the disaster and Herb Morrison’s recorded report in which he uttered the now-immortal exclamation “Oh, the humanity!”

Morrison’s words were not heard live, nor were they initially linked to the film shot by newsreel crews.

A curator at New York City’s Paley Center for Media says it was one of the first moments in media history that had a broadcaster reacting to something totally unexpected.

Comments

comments