French campaign watchdog examines election-eve Macron leak

French independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands to supporters as he campaigns in Rodez, southern France, Friday, May 5, 2017. The 39-year-old independent candidate faces far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

(AP) — France’s election campaign watchdog is investigating a hacking attack and document leak targeting presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron that his political movement calls a bid to disrupt the tense vote.

The commission overseeing the campaign says in a statement it is holding a meeting Saturday after the late-night leak Friday. It warned that some of the leaked documents are “probably” fake.

Macron’s movement acknowledged it has been the target of what it called a “massive and coordinated” hacking attack. Polls consider Macron the favorite going into Sunday’s runoff against far-right leader Marine Le Pen, and it’s unclear whether the document leak would sway the vote at this late stage.

Voting begins in France’s overseas territories Saturday amid a nationwide blackout on campaigning and media coverage seen as swaying voters’ views.

