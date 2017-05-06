MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

French campaign watchdog examines election-eve Macron leak

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
French independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands to supporters as he campaigns in Rodez, southern France, Friday, May 5, 2017. The 39-year-old independent candidate faces far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — France’s election campaign watchdog is investigating a hacking attack and document leak targeting presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron that his political movement calls a bid to disrupt the tense vote.

The commission overseeing the campaign says in a statement it is holding a meeting Saturday after the late-night leak Friday. It warned that some of the leaked documents are “probably” fake.

Macron’s movement acknowledged it has been the target of what it called a “massive and coordinated” hacking attack. Polls consider Macron the favorite going into Sunday’s runoff against far-right leader Marine Le Pen, and it’s unclear whether the document leak would sway the vote at this late stage.

Voting begins in France’s overseas territories Saturday amid a nationwide blackout on campaigning and media coverage seen as swaying voters’ views.

