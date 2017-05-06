MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Conrad Hilton arrested for alleged car theft in Los Angeles

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2008, file photo, Conrad Hilton, left, Kathy Hilton, center, and Rick Hilton arrive at the launch party of new MTV series “Paris Hilton’s My New BFF” in Los Angeles. Paris Hilton’s younger brother, Conrad Hilton, has been arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly stealing a car and violating an ex-girlfriend’s restraining order. Police say the 23-year-old Hilton Hotel heir was arrested shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017, at a home in the Hollywood Hills. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paris Hilton’s younger brother, Conrad Hilton, has been arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly stealing a car and violating an ex-girlfriend’s restraining order.

Police say the 23-year-old Hilton Hotel heir was arrested shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday at a home in the Hollywood Hills.

He allegedly was in a Bentley owned by his ex-girlfriend’s father.

Hilton was booked for grand theft auto and violating a restraining order and jailed on $60,000 bail.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had obtained a lawyer.

Hilton has had a series of run-ins with the law. He was arrested two years ago inside his ex-girlfriend’s home.

He also received probation for threatening British Airways flight attendants. Last year, he spent two months in jail for violating that probation by using cocaine and other drugs.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company