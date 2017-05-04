Buckingham Palace tells AP staff called for meeting

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
A London black taxi drives past the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace, in London early morning Thursday, May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace officials tell The Associated Press that a meeting of royal household staff has been called, but one says there is “no cause for concern.”

The officials spoke Thursday after a report by Britain’s Daily Mail of an unusual meeting of royal household staff sparked speculation about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, 91, and her husband, Prince Philip, 95.

One of the officials said the meeting is not related to the health of any senior royals. Three palace officials spoke to AP only on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Elizabeth and Philip appeared to be in good health Wednesday. The queen met with Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace and Philip made an appearance at a London cricket club.

One of the officials said household meetings are called from time to time.

