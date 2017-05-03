Senators to hear from Comey amid FBI’s Russia investigation

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
FILE – In this March 29, 2017 file photo, FBI Director James Comey speaks in Alexandria, Va. Don’t expect Comey to reveal much about the bureau’s months-long investigation of potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia when he speaks publicly before members of Congress on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee — and he’s bound to be asked about the bureau’s investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump’s election campaign and Russia.

It’s not clear how much of that investigation Comey may discuss in testimony Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Trump took to the Twitter late Tuesday to say “the phony Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election.”

The FBI began investigating in July possible coordination between Russia and Trump campaign associates to sway the presidential election in Trump’s favor.

U.S. intelligence officials have blamed Russian intelligence services for interfering in the election through the hacking of Democratic email accounts.

