Paris Jackson signs on for big screen acting debut

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
Paris Jackson attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paris Jackson has agreed to take on a big screen role a few months after making her television acting debut.

Deadline and USA Today report that Michael Jackson’s daughter will appear opposite David Oyelowo in an untitled dark comedy directed by Nash Edgerton and produced by Amazon Studios.

A representative for Jackson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jackson had a guest role on Fox’s “Star” in an episode that aired in March.

Also in March, Jackson announced a modeling deal with IMG. The 19-year-old was a high-profile presence on the red carpet earlier this week ahead of the Met Gala in New York.

