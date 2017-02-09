MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Trump reaffirms ‘one China policy’ in call with China’s Xi

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BEIJING (AP) — President Donald Trump has reaffirmed America’s long-standing ‘one China policy’ in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, potentially alleviating concerns about a major shift in Washington’s relations with Beijing.

The White House and China’s state broadcaster CCTV said the two spoke by phone on Thursday evening.

The White House said they discussed numerous topics and that Trump agreed at Xi’s request to honor the one China that requires Washington to maintain only unofficial ties with China’s rival Taiwan.

The White House described the call as “extremely cordial” and that the two leaders had invited each other to visit.

Trump has accused Beijing of unfair trade practices, criticized China’s military buildup in the South China Sea and accused Beijing of doing too little to pressure North Korea.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company