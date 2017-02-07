Palestinians: World should punish Israel for settlement law

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, heavy machinery work at a construction site in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ariel. Israel’s prime minister is moving ahead with a contentious law that would legalize dozens of settlement outposts in the West Bank, despite questions about the bill’s legality and a warning from the White House that settlement construction “may not be helpful.” (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

(AP) — A Palestinian Cabinet minister is calling on the international community to punish Israel over a contentious law it has passed that could retroactively legalize thousands of West Bank settlement homes.

Palestinian Tourism and Antiquities Minister Rula Maayaa said on Tuesday that “nobody can legalize the theft of the Palestinian lands.”

She says: “I think it is time now for the international community to act concretely to stop the Israelis from these crimes.”

The explosive law, which was approved by lawmakers late the previous night, is the latest in a series of pro-settler steps taken by Israel’s hard-line government since the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president. It is expected to trigger international outrage and a flurry of lawsuits against the measure.

