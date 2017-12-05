Light Up Fostoria tour this weekend

‘Light Up Fostoria for the Holidays’ tour will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

This is the first year Fostoria Community Arts Council is hosting the just-for-fun event.

Included in the guided tour featuring outdoor holiday displays around town will be the homes contestants entered for a chance to receive $100 for first place, $25 for second place and $25 for Peoples Choice.

Tour-takers will vote for the Peoples Choice during the tour.

The $2 tours will begin at the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society Depot on North Street.

Comments

comments