MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Light Up Fostoria tour this weekend

Posted On Tue. Dec 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

‘Light Up Fostoria for the Holidays’ tour will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
This is the first year Fostoria Community Arts Council is hosting the just-for-fun event.
Included in the guided tour featuring outdoor holiday displays around town will be the homes contestants entered for a chance to receive $100 for first place, $25 for second place and $25 for Peoples Choice.
Tour-takers will vote for the Peoples Choice during the tour.
The $2 tours will begin at the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society Depot on North Street.

 

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

2017 High School Basketball Preview magazine!

RT Basketball Prep Preview 2017 edition

Parade: Star Wars 'The Last Jedi'

Parade

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Relish Magazine Thanksgiving & Pies

Relish: Thanksgiving & Pies

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company