Christmas concert set Sunday

Posted On Tue. Dec 5th, 2017
The 46th Carey Ecumenical Christmas Concert is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay St. in Carey.
This year’s choir is made up of more than 80 singers from northwest and central Ohio. Music for this year’s concert includes traditional melodies along with newly composed contemporary works based on traditional hymn texts.
A free-will offering will be collected during the concert to support the on-going ministry of the choir and the Shrine Cafeteria will be open for dinner immediately following the concert.

 

