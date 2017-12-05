Christmas toy drive deadline nears

A Christmas For Every Child is asking holiday shoppers to add one more gift to their shopping cart — a toy for less fortunate Fostoria children.

In hopes of spreading more holiday cheer this Christmas, the organization is seeking donations of toys valued at approximately $15-$20 for more than 300 Fostoria children who otherwise may not have a gift to open Christmas morning.

And the donation deadline is fast approaching.

Community members have until Sunday to place unwrapped, new toys in several boxes set up around town for the annual holiday toy drive.

Boxes are located at Kmart, 620 Plaza Drive; Key Bank, 601 N. Countyline St.; ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, 501 Van Buren St.; Geary Family YMCA, 154 W. Center St.; Superior Credit Union, 1650 N. Countyline St.; Dr. Steven Geroski DDS, 430 Elm St.; First Federal Bank, 1694 N. Countyline St.; the Review Times, 113 E. Center St.; and any Toys for Tots Box locations.

In addition, A Christmas for Every Child has organized two Angel Trees set up at Kmart and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. The trees are decorated with ornaments filled with wish lists from area children in need. Community members may take an ornament off of the trees and purchase an item from the list. With the ornament attached, the gifts can then be placed in any of the drop-off boxes.

All donated items will stay local for Fostoria children.

In conjunction with Toys for Tots, the organization now has a 501(c)3 status.

This will allow donors the opportunity to make a tax-deductible donation, an option they haven’t had in the past.

Tax-deductible checks may be made to Toys for Tots with “Fostoria” written in the memo and dropped off at the Review Times, 113 E. Center St. Other checks, as well as cash donations, may be written to the Review Times and dropped off at the office during business hours.

