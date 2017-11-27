C’mon Fostoria! Lighten Up!

Deadline for Fostoria’s holiday decorating contest is nearing and organizers are hoping for lots of lights, sights and participants.

Deadline to enter “Light Up Fostoria for the Holidays” is 5 p.m. Friday.

Entry fee is $10 and winners will receive $100 for first place, $25 for second place and $25 for Peoples Choice.Judging for the event sponsored by Fostoria Community Arts Council will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 when contestants’ lights should be on.

Entry forms are available at the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce, 125 N. Main St.; The Review Times, 113 E. Center St.; and Payne Brothers Florist, 825 S. Union St. Cost to enter is $10 and checks should be made payable to FCAC.

In addition to the chance to turn some holiday decor into some serious green, contestant homes will be included in a guided bus tour of lights and sights around town.

The $2 tours will begin at the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society Depot on North Street and will take place from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9.

Comments

comments