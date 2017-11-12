Vote for Snow Queen 2017

Voting is now open for the Fostoria Snow Queen Contest. There were three nominees turned into the Mayor’s Office. The contenders for this year’s Snow Queen honors are: Diane Lind, Teresa Lee and Sharon Stannard. More information about each nominee can be found below. Please chose and vote the nominee of your choice.

Teresa Lee

This is the year Teresa should be the Snow Queen. Teresa, former Snow Queens Georgie Widmer and Leah Hipsher are all friends and involved with the Fostoria Community Arts Council. Teresa, a former 20+ year city council member, was involved in the Rail Park construction process. In order for the city of Fostoria to build the Fostoria Iron Triangle Rail Park, they needed to understand the importance of Fostoria and rail tourism. Teresa informed city council, FEDC and the Chamber of Fostoria’s rail tourism potential. Teresa has traveled to many train shows to promote Fostoria’s rail tourism. Teresa has been a past FRPS President and Fostoria Emblem Club officer. Teresa continues to be very involved in the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society (FRPS). Please vote for Teresa Lee to be the 2017 Fostoria Snow Queen.

Diane Lind

Diane was Fostoria’s Head Cheerleader while she worked for the City. Any activity or event, Diane was always there. She is STILL very active since her retirement. Several month’s ago at the Fire/Police Open House at the Fire Station; you found Diane and Ron cooking hot dogs etc for those in attendance. They are always willing to help.

Every holiday that involves a FLAG … you will see Diane and Ron placing the flags long the underpass and mid-section of town. They participate in the Committee that ensures that large flag that is so impressive at mid-block remains looking wonderful.

She/they are very active in their church.

There are a hundred other good reasons that Diane should have this honor. She loves her town. I feel she is very deserving of this honor.

Sharon Stannard

Sharon is a member of the School Board, President of Fostoria’s Women’s Club, teaches Bible study with Hope Lutheran, is active in Wesley Methodist Church and volunteers with friends. Five words that describer her are: understanding, hard worker, intelligent, community based and caring. There isn’t anybody who works harder for the community than Sharon. She’s always willing to accept new tasks and take on more responsibility. She will always help anyone who needs it.

Voting opens at Monday the 13th and closes at midnight on Friday the 17th. The winners will be announced Monday the 20th. Only one vote per day and per device.

This poll is about to

start at 11-13-2017 00:00:00

and finish at 11-24-2017 11:59:00



Comments

comments