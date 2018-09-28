MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

New Hampshire pumpkin called heaviest in North America

Posted On Fri. Sep 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 28, 2018 3:33 PM EDT

New Hampshire pumpkin called heaviest in North America

AP-US–Giant Pumpkin

DEERFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has grown a pumpkin that appears to be the largest in the nation.

An organization that serves as the worldwide governing body for pumpkin-growing contests says Steve Geddes of Boscawen squashed the competition across North America with his prize winner weighing in at 2,528 (1,147 kg) lbs.

The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth told the Boston Globe that a pumpkin grown by Geddes is the biggest pumpkin ever grown in North America. The pumpkin this week at the Deerfield Fair earned Geddes a first-place ribbon and $6,000 in prize money.

The Guinness World Records website lists the world’s heaviest pumpkin as weighing 2,624 lbs. (1,190 kg). It was grown by a Belgium man in 2016.

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Fostoria Weekend's with the RT | Sept. 29th!

Fostoria Weekend | Sept. 29

Parade Comedy Couples Sept. 30!

Parade Comedy Couples | September 30

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company