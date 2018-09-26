MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man with terminal cancer holds yard sales for funeral costs

Posted On Wed. Sep 26th, 2018
Sep. 26, 2018 4:54 PM EDT

John Rucosky, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BROWNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been holding yard sales to pay for funeral expenses. His own.

Some of his customers are going a step further to help.

David Dunkleberger says he and his friend Ed Sheets pulled into a yard sale in Brownstown last month. He says the man running it, Willie Davis, told him he was selling his belongings to pay for a funeral.

When asked whose funeral, the 66-year-old Davis replied: “Mine.”

Davis, who served in the Navy in the 1970s, has been diagnosed with stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma.

Ed Sheets tells WJAC-TV it “broke your heart” hearing Davis’s story and they wanted to help him “so his last days could be a little more peaceful.”

The two set up a GoFundMe page to help offset funeral costs.

