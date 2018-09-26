MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

GOP candidate: Chance to win 'slim' so don't give me money

Posted On Wed. Sep 26th, 2018
Sep. 26, 2018

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island political candidate is making an unusual appeal to supporters. He’s asking them not to volunteer for his campaign, or to give it any money.

Republican nominee for state treasurer Michael Riley says in a statement issued Wednesday that he’s “facing an obvious uphill battle” in his race against incumbent Democratic Treasurer Seth Magaziner and that the donations would not change what he terms “the likely inevitable outcome.”

Riley says, “Please do not contribute your hard-earned money as my chances are very slim.”

Every statewide office and congressional seat in Rhode Island is held by a Democrat, and the General Assembly is heavily Democratic.

Riley says his website will stay up but all other campaign activities will cease. He asks people to vote in their own best interests.

