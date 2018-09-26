Drones help search for escaped kangaroo in Florida

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Wed. Sep 26th, 2018
Sep. 26, 2018 11:15 AM EDT

Robbie Linton, ASSOCIATED PRESS

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — A runaway kangaroo in South Florida has wildlife officers sending up a pair of drones to help search for a second day.

More than a dozen officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have been joined by state troopers and local law enforcement in the search for Storm.

The 5-year-old marsupial that hopped away from a home in a Jupiter Farms subdivision, where he’s been raised alongside six other kangaroos.

Owner Eric Westergard describes Storm as 4 feet tall and 45 pounds, with tawny fur, black paws and a powerful long tail.

Westergard tells the Palm Beach Post that Storm is laid-back unless he’s startled.

Wildlife officers plan to subdue him with a tranquilizer dart and return the animal to its owner.

