Six Flags St. Louis offers perks for customer coffin time

Posted On Mon. Sep 24th, 2018
Sep. 24, 2018 1:12 PM EDT

Six Flags St. Louis offers perks for customer coffin time

EUREKA, Mo. (AP) — Six contestants for a promotion at Six Flags St. Louis will compete for a $300 prize, season tickets and other perks, and all they have to do is spend 30 hours in a coffin.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that participants chosen for the ghoulish contest will bide their time in 2-by-7-foot coffins from 1 p.m. Oct. 13 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the park. The contest celebrates the 30th year of Fright Fest.

Contestants get a brief hourly bathroom break, but otherwise remain coffin-bound.

All who complete the challenge get two 2019 Gold Season passes and other park prizes. If more than one makes it to 30 hours, a drawing will determine who gets the $300.

One more perk: Successful coffin dwellers get to keep the coffin.

