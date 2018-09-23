$18M worth of cocaine found in bananas given to Texas prison

Posted On Sun. Sep 23rd, 2018
Sep. 23, 2018 11:50 AM EDT

$18M worth of cocaine found in bananas given to Texas prison

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say bananas donated to a Texas prison turned out to have nearly $18 million worth of cocaine hidden inside the boxes.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says in a Facebook post that the drugs were found in two pallets of bananas that were donated because they were already ripe. The donation arrived Friday.

The department says sergeants who picked up the boxes found a bundle of a white powdery substance under the bananas. U.S. customs officials were called to the scene, and authorities say 540 packages of cocaine were found in 45 boxes of bananas.

The department says federal officials and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating.

