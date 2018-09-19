Police in New Jersey search for alligator on the loose

Posted On Wed. Sep 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey are warning residents about an alligator that’s on the loose.

Authorities say the 3- to 4-foot gator was spotted along Hamburg Avenue in Mullica Township on Tuesday afternoon. Police say residents should be careful letting small pets outside.

Animal protection workers are helping police search for the alligator. Anyone who saw it is asked to contact Mullica police.

It isn’t clear where the gator escaped from.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company