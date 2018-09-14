MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Careless whiskers: Train commuter caught on video shaving

Posted On Fri. Sep 14th, 2018
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man caught on video lathering up and giving himself a shave while riding on a New Jersey train was violating the agency’s rules.

A fellow rider on the Northeast Corridor line of New Jersey Transit took the video Thursday night and tweeted it . Some commenters said they were impressed by the unidentified man’s shaving skills, while others felt “grossed out.”

NJ Transit says it prohibits bathing or shaving aboard trains and buses. Conductors can ask customers to stop and, if they refuse, the conductor can notify police. But that didn’t happen Thursday.

Pete Bentivenga posted the video. He told NJ.com it was “one of the strangest things I’ve seen” in his nearly 20 years as a commuter.

He says the clean-shaven man then ordered himself a beer.

