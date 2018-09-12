Kentucky town mourns its first female mayor, Lucy Lou, a dog

Posted On Wed. Sep 12th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

RABBIT HASH, Ky. (AP) — The town of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, is known for a string of highly esteemed mayors, one of whom died this week. She was 12, and a dog.

The Enquirer reports Rabbit Hash’s first female mayor, Lucy Lou, died Sept. 10.

The colorful political figure was a fixture in the media, with appearances on everything from Japanese television to “CBS Sunday Morning.”

The collie was elected as the Ohio River town’s third canine mayor. She also served as spokesdog for a woman’s crisis center.

She served from 2008 to 2016, when she voluntarily stepped down to raise funds to rebuild the historic general store ravaged by fire.

Owner Bobbi Layne Kayser says Lucy Lou brought joy to more than just her family.

___

Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company